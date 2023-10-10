 
World Cup 2023: Fans, experts laud Rizwan for 'fighting' century

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan watches the ball after playing a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023.— AFP
Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has received praise from fans and experts alike for his remarkable knock during the Green Shirts' second outing of the ongoing World Cup 2023 after the top order batter displayed incredible courage "fighting" his way through cramps to score a much-needed century for the Men in Green.

Coming at number four after Pakistan suffered early blows as skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq departed early, Rizwan anchored the innings with an unbeaten 176-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique.

Rizwan — who fought his way through cramps for his ton — has received praise and recognition from netizens who have been left in awe of the wicketkeeper's resilience and grit.


