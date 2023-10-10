World Cup 2023: Pakistan smashes record with victory over Sri Lanka

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan (right) and Abdullah Shafique run between the wickets during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023.

Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday made their way into record books by chasing down the highest total in World Cup history during their match against Sri Lanka at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium International, Hyderabad.

The Green Shirts successfully chased down the mammoth 345-run target courtesy of splendid centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique who anchored the innings after Sri Lanka inflicted early blows sending skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq back to the pavilion early in the game.

The run chase — which broke the previous highest chase of 329 runs by Ireland against England — is the highest in World Cup history during the past 12 editions of the ODI World Cup, chases of over 300 runs have been achieved only a handful of times.

Back in the 2011 World Cup, England fell agonisingly short of getting onto the list in the tied match against India during the 2011 World Cup when it scored 338/8 in the second innings.

Here is the full list of top five chases: