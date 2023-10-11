COAS pledges support for govt against resource theft, economic losses

COAS General Syed Asim Munir speaks while addressing passing out cadets and their parents at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on April 29, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir affirmed the army's commitment towards offering its complete support to enforce actions against unlawful activities in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government institutions, The News reported on Wednesday.

The army chief's statement came during a provincial apex committee meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, where he spoke about the military's objective to prevent the theft of national resources and economic losses endured by the country in the wake of illicit activities.

During this high-level meeting, the participants were apprised of several crucial matters including the updated National Action Plan (NAP); law enforcement operations; anti-smuggling/anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan; ensuring security of foreign nationals engaged in projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), non-CPEC and other private ventures; repatriation of illegal migrants; foreign currency regularisation measures and progress on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiatives in Balochistan, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday,

PM Kakar, while chairing the meeting, expressed confidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured the province regarding the federal government's full support towards its plans.



The prime minister emphasised that “socio-economic development of Balochistan is imperative for ensuring peace and development in the province”.



He also spoke about the initiatives taken by the SIFC at the federal level, adding that they should have a trickledown effect in each province for the people of the area.

PM Kakar said Balochistan was rich in mines and minerals, therefore, development in the sector will generate economic activity and job opportunities for the people of the area.

Moreover, investments in agriculture and information technology (IT) sectors should also be focused apart from human resource development, he emphasised.

The premier underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of initiatives.

The participants of the provincial apex committee meeting affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people were united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

