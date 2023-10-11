Bill limiting CJP powers ‘sustained’ with 10-5 majority; section dealing with retrospective effect of appeals struck down

ISLAMABAD: In a major move, the Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the controversial law — Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 — that curbs the chief justice's powers.

SC full bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa reserved the verdict earlier today on the pleas challenging the law after conducting a total of five hearings since September 18.



While reading out the order, CJP Isa noted that five members of the full court bench — Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha A Malik, and Justice Shahid Waheed — had opposed the law.



The CJP also mentioned that by a majority of 8-7, sub-section 2 of section 5 of the act, which deals with granting the right of appeal retrospectively, has been declared 'ultra vires' or against the Constitution.

