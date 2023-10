Netflix announces complete list of all new K Dramas for 2023: Release date & More

Netflix finally gets candid about all the K Dramas series and movies released in 2023.

This list encompasses everything that’s been released since the start of 2023.

Crash Course in Romance

Released On: 01/14/23

Physical: 100

Released On: 01/24/23

Love to Hate You

Released On: 02/10/23

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

Released On: 03/03/23

Divorce Attorney Shin

Released On: 03/04/23

Queenmaker

Released On: 04/14/23

Doctor Cha

Released On: 04/16/23

Risque Business: Japan

Released On: 04/25/23

Black Knight

Released On: 05/12/23

Siren: Survive the Island

Released On: 05/30/23

Bloodhounds

Released On: 06/09/23

King the Land

Released On: 06/17/23

See You in My 19th Life

Released On: 06/17/23

Celebrity

Released On: 06/30/23

Nineteen to Twenty

Released On: 07/11/23

D.P. (Season 2)

Released On: 07/28/23

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2 – Counter Punch)

Released On: 07/31/23

Zombieverse

Released On: 08/08/23

Behind Your Touch

Released On: 08/12/23

Mask Girl

Released On: 08/18/23

Risque Business: Taiwan

Released On: 08/29/23

A Time Called You

Released On: 09/8/23

Destined with You

Released On: 08/23/23

Song of the Bandits

Released On: 09/22/23

The Devil’s Plan

Released On: 09/26/23

