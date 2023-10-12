Mahira Khan gives shoutout to her sari designer who adds more colours to idyllic wedding

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan poses on a swing. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Mahira Khan gave a shoutout to Pakistani fashion designer Khadija Shah for creating one of her bridal outfits that she flaunted in more glimpses from her wedding extravaganza, the latest thing to delight the superstar's followers on Instagram.

Draped in a chic yellow sari, Mahira showed off her henna-fied hands palms as she posed sitting on a swing in a set of new pictures she posted on the popular social platform.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan (centre) shows off henna while posing with friends. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

The Maula Jatt actor continues to provide her admirers with lovely tidbits from her idyllic wedding at a hill resort in northern Pakistan, which took place last Sunday.

The renowned actor wed her close friend Salim Karim in a private ceremony, leaving online viewers in awe of her graceful appearance.

Mahira has already shared a few of the most memorable moments from her wedding festivities.

Today, she shared clicks of herself donning a beautiful embellished sari.

"My Khadija made this sari for me... Pray for you everyday, K."

She went for a natural, no-makeup look to get her mehndi done as yellow bangles added a dash of colour to one of her wrists.

Additionally, according to her pictures, it seems she tied her sleek hair in a braid to avoid the hassle during the henna-application session.



Mahira's post quickly garnered admiring comments from her followers, with one follower saying: "Sabse pyari Mahira."

Another fan commented: "The bangles, Mehdi, open hair and mk smile ufff."

A third one, referencing an Indian movie song, added: "Alexa! Play 'Kabira (encore)' from YJHD."