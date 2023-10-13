World Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf meets Pakistan team ahead of India match

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman met with the Green Shirts and conveyed his best wishes to the team ahead of their much-anticipated match against arch-rivals India on Saturday (tomorrow).



The two sides are set to lock horns for their eighth World Cup match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

In the meeting, Ashraf motivated the national side and conveyed the nation's wishes for the team ahead of tomorrow's match.

"Everyone back home prays for you [team], said the chairman. Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam reaffirmed that everyone on the team is focused on performing well in the mega event.

Separately, the PCB Management Committee chairman will also attend a dinner hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which will be attended by all BCCI officials and senior Indian government officials.

It is pertinent to know that Ashraf has travelled to India in response to the BCCI's invitation

On the other hand, the Men in Green had their second practice session today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan had also trained last night. During the practice session, the coaching staff closely supervised the players, focusing on all three departments: batting, bowling, and fielding.

Earlier, Pakistan carried on to their impeccable form and registered a historic win against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the mega event on Tuesday.

The Men in Green pipped Ireland to claim the record of the highest-ever run chase in the history of one-day internationals (ODI) World Cups.