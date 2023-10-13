Top 5 Netflix slasher thrillers to watch this Friday the 13th

Make this Friday the 13th spooky with these slasher thrillers on Netflix

As October, the month of Halloween unfolds, it's the perfect time to indulge in some spine-tingling thrills. And this year, the chilling coincidence of Friday the 13th aligning with October adds an extra layer of eeriness to the occasion.

What better way to mark the occasion than by delving into the world of suspense and terror with Netflix's Top 5 Slasher Thrillers?

In this list, we explore a range of diabolical tales, from ancient evils in Fear Street to the resurgence of Leatherface in the sequel to the iconic 1974 class.

Fear Street Trilogy:

Director and co-writer Leigh Janiak masterfully brings to life an interconnected slasher epic in the Fear Street Trilogy, spanning different time periods and generations.

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Set in 1994, a wave of brutal murders plagues the town of Shadyside, prompting a group of teenagers to confront an ancient malevolent force that has cast a long shadow over their community.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Taking place in 1978, a group of campers becomes the target of a relentless killing spree, leading to a thrilling and suspenseful tale of survival.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666:

Transporting viewers to the 17th century, this installment explores a chilling witch hunt and horrifying historical events in the town. It serves as a vital connection between the previous two parts, providing a fitting climax for the 1994 survivors and tying together the trilogy's narrative threads.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

In this sequel directed by David Blue Garcia, a sequel of the iconic 1974 slasher classic, the story revolves around a group of friends who view the eerie town of Harlow as a promising business venture.

Upon their arrival, they unknowingly disrupt the quiet existence of Leatherface, the infamous killer from the original film, who has been living in seclusion. This disturbance rekindles his murderous rampage.

However, the group is not alone in their peril. Sally Hardesty, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis and the sole survivor of the 1973 killing spree, prepares to seek vengeance on behalf of the victims from that fateful year.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Creep director Patrick Brice brings this original slasher story to Netflix. Adapted from the 2017 horror novel bearing the same name, this thriller unfolds in the heart of Nebraska and revolves around the life of college student Makani.

Makani's arrival in this new town coincides with a series of ominous events. Her newfound friends soon find themselves thrust into a harrowing ordeal as a string of brutal murders unfolds around them. Gradually, Makani herself becomes the hunted prey, facing a relentless killer who grotesquely dons the faces of their victims as masks.

The Rental

Dave Franco, renowned for his performance in the comedic hit 21 Jump Street alongside Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, not only co-wrote but also co-produced this gripping slasher film. With its intriguing storyline, the movie has managed to captivate both critics and audiences alike.

The narrative centers around a couple who opt for a weekend rental getaway. As their vacation unfolds, they gradually sense the watchful gaze of the property owner. However, it becomes chillingly apparent that the owner's intentions go far beyond mere surveillance, putting their lives in grave jeopardy.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight

In this thrilling Polish film, camping enthusiasts with a penchant for slasher flicks are in for a treat. The story revolves around a band of adventurous teenagers embarking on a camping expedition deep within a phone-free forest. Little do they know, they become the prey of a merciless and terrifying entity, setting the stage for a suspenseful and harrowing survival tale.