Here's what will haunt Dakota Johnson 'for years' after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin called it quits after eight years of relationship

July 05, 2025

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly parted ways for good.

As per a new report of RadarOnline.com, the on again and off again had been lingering tension for a while. There were a variety of different reasons why the actress decided to call it quits with the musician and one of these included his unbearable “B.O.”

A source close to Dakota even claimed that she will seek new paramours in the future but this timeshe definitely wants a cleaner-cut guy.

"No doubt Chris' stinky feet and general B.O. will likely haunt her dreams for a good while to come," the spy even claimed.

For those unversed, Dakota and Chris broke up after an eight-year-long serious relationship. 

A previous report also stated that Chris was dumped by fiancée Dakota Johnson because of his controlling behaviour.

"Dakota loved Chris. She still does, but he became way too controlling and dependent on her in the end," a second source added.

"It became suffocating and unbearable to live with. If she went away or wasn't answering his calls for any length of time, he'd fly off the handle – even when they were in the same city," the tipster tattled at the time.

