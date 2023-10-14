 
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Pak vs Ind: How is the weather in Ahmedabad?

By
Sports Desk
|
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday, October 14, 2023

AHMEDABAD: The most-anticipated match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is being played today (Saturday) with reports of clear and warm weather in Ahmedabad.

There were some media reports suggesting chances of light rain in the city located near the banks of the Sabarmati River, 25km from the capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar.

However, the latest forecast shows that today’s weather will be “mostly sunny and very warm” while the real feel will be 40° with only a 1% chance of precipitation.

The temperature is expected to come down a little bit in the evening, according to AccuWeather. It will be “clear and warm” with the real feel of 31° and 53% humidity.

Blockbuster match

Billions of cricket fans from around the world will tune in to watch great rivals, Pakistan and India, play at the biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The contest will mark the first instance of Pakistan and India playing a One-Day International against each other on Indian soil after 10 years. Their last bilateral meeting resulted in Pakistan defeating the hosts 2-1.

Both sides enter this contest after wins in their opening matches. India beat Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi and Pakistan signed off their memorable trip to Hyderabad by recording the highest-ever chase in the history of the World Cup, thanks to gutsy centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, on Tuesday.

Babar Azam’s side kicked off their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win over the Netherlands. 

