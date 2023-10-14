 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Sports Desk

World Cup 2023: India put Pakistan to bat first after winning toss

By
Sports Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq flicks one away through midwicket in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, October 14, 23. — AFP
Imam-ul-Haq flicks one away through midwicket in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, October 14, 23. — AFP

India Saturday won the toss and put Pakistan to bat in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, leaving fans excited for the game to begin in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that. Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions. Same team," said Pakistan team captain Babar Azam. 

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: "It is a dream for us, and all of us are going to experience it is. It is not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase. We want to keep striving for the best, and come out and play every day. 

"We want to start well and play well, and do our best. It's the most important factor, keeping yourself relaxed, keeping the atmosphere relaxed. Gill is back in place of Ishan. Feel for Ishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us."

The two arch-rivals face-off in what is being touted as one of the biggest clashes in the mega cricket tournament with the Babar Azam-led Green Shirts and Rohit Sharma's Men In Blue aiming to claim victory today.

Favourites India come into the match unbeaten with victories over five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan, who also won their two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, come in unchanged from their previous win.

Against Sri Lanka, they chased down a World Cup record of 345 in Hyderabad.

Tentative playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup

Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup
Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'

Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'
World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion
Pak vs Ind: Indian celebs Anushka, Tendulkar, Arijit reach Ahmedabad video

Pak vs Ind: Indian celebs Anushka, Tendulkar, Arijit reach Ahmedabad
Former Pakistan captain makes big statement about Indian team

Former Pakistan captain makes big statement about Indian team
Watch: Indian fans 'excited' to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live video

Watch: Indian fans 'excited' to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live
Pak vs Ind: How is the weather in Ahmedabad?

Pak vs Ind: How is the weather in Ahmedabad?
Pakistan aim to break India jinx in high-stakes World Cup clash today

Pakistan aim to break India jinx in high-stakes World Cup clash today
Mbappe stars as France seal early Euro 2024 ticket along with Portugal, Belgium

Mbappe stars as France seal early Euro 2024 ticket along with Portugal, Belgium
World Cup: Stage set for electrifying face-off as Pakistan eye breaking India jinx in Ahmedabad colosseum

World Cup: Stage set for electrifying face-off as Pakistan eye breaking India jinx in Ahmedabad colosseum
New Zealand thump Bangladesh to secure third World Cup 2023 win

New Zealand thump Bangladesh to secure third World Cup 2023 win
World Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf meets Pakistan team ahead of India match

World Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf meets Pakistan team ahead of India match