Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam smashes first ODI 50 against India

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during match against India on October 14, 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, India. — X/@SharyOfficial

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed a half-century against India for the first time in an ODI match during the high voltage World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday.



The Men in Green are batting against their arch-rivals India, who won the toss and opted to field first.

The stylish batter came in at three and confidently played to complete his half-century against the Indian bowlers. However, he was bowled out by Mohammad Siraj right after the completion of an impressive 50.

This was Babar's 29th ODI half-century overall.

Fans praised the skipper for his nifty knock.

