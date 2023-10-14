 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam smashes first ODI 50 against India

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during match against India on October 14, 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, India. — X/@SharyOfficial
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam plays a shot during match against India on October 14, 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, India. — X/@SharyOfficial

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam smashed a half-century against India for the first time in an ODI match during the high voltage World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Men in Green are batting against their arch-rivals India, who won the toss and opted to field first.

The stylish batter came in at three and confidently played to complete his half-century against the Indian bowlers. However, he was bowled out by Mohammad Siraj right after the completion of an impressive 50. 

This was Babar's 29th ODI half-century overall. 

Fans praised the skipper for his nifty knock.

Here are some reactions: 


More From Sports:

Pak vs Ind: India restrict lacklustre Pakistan to 191

Pak vs Ind: India restrict lacklustre Pakistan to 191
World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback

World Cup 2023: Mohammad Amir hopeful for Babar Azam's powerful comeback
Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup

Pak vs Ind: Good news for India as Shubman Gill included in lineup
Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'

Pak vs Ind: Indians say 'couldn't sleep the whole night due to excitement'
World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi eyes sending India’s star batter back to pavilion
Pak vs Ind: Indian celebs Anushka, Tendulkar, Arijit reach Ahmedabad video

Pak vs Ind: Indian celebs Anushka, Tendulkar, Arijit reach Ahmedabad
Former Pakistan captain makes big statement about Indian team

Former Pakistan captain makes big statement about Indian team
Watch: Indian fans 'excited' to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live video

Watch: Indian fans 'excited' to watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi live
Pak vs Ind: How is the weather in Ahmedabad?

Pak vs Ind: How is the weather in Ahmedabad?
Pakistan aim to break India jinx in high-stakes World Cup clash today

Pakistan aim to break India jinx in high-stakes World Cup clash today
Mbappe stars as France seal early Euro 2024 ticket along with Portugal, Belgium

Mbappe stars as France seal early Euro 2024 ticket along with Portugal, Belgium
World Cup: Stage set for electrifying face-off as Pakistan eye breaking India jinx in Ahmedabad colosseum

World Cup: Stage set for electrifying face-off as Pakistan eye breaking India jinx in Ahmedabad colosseum