pakistan
Saturday, October 14, 2023
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

India-bound flight lands in Karachi for 'medical emergency'

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Saturday, October 14, 2023

A file image of an Air India Express plane. — NDTV

KARACHI: An India-bound flight landed in Karachi Saturday afternoon after an onboard passenger had a medical emergency, aviation officials said.

On its way from Dubai, UAE, to Amritsar, India, Flight X-192 of the Air India Express — a low-cost airline — made its landing at the Jinnah International Airport at 12:19pm.

When the Boeing 737 plane was near Balochistan's Koh-i-Patandar, the passenger complained of a medical emergency.

The pilot then contacted the air traffic control authorities, who allowed the plane to land in Karachi on humanitarian basis.

Once the plane landed, CAA's medics attended to the patient. Later, after the passenger was cleared for air travel, the plane took off from Karachi at 2:25pm.

