Sunday, October 15, 2023
Italy dominates in Euro 2024 qualifiers, closing in on England

Sunday, October 15, 2023

The reigning champions Italy showcased their might, moving closer to securing their spot in the prestigious tournament  in a thrilling weekend of Euro 2024 qualifying matches. 

Meanwhile, Denmark bounced back from a previous setback, and other European nations made significant strides in their respective groups. 

Italy sailed to a resounding 4-0 victory against Malta, solidifying their position in the qualifiers. 

Giacomo Bonaventura curled in his first international goal, and Domenico Berardi, who played a pivotal role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, displayed his class with a fine strike. Berardi struck again in the second half, further cementing Italy's dominance. 

The impressive win, with a game in hand, brought Italy within three points of England in Group C, setting the stage for an emotional showdown at Wembley.

Denmark avenged their earlier loss to Kazakhstan with a commanding 3-1 win. Robert Skov's brace, including a quick-fire double either side of half-time, paved the way for Denmark's victory. Jonas Wind contributed to Denmark's commanding performance, marking them as strong contenders in Group H. 

The win was vital for Denmark, given their semi-finalist status at Euro 2020 and the pressure to secure a crucial home victory.

Slovenia's Benjamin Sesko delivered a standout performance, netting a brace in their 3-0 win over Finland. Sesko's clinical display took his tally to eight goals in his last 11 international appearances, propelling Slovenia to the top of their group on goal difference. 

Their upcoming clash with Denmark promises to be a defining moment.

Hungary seized control of Group G with a 2-1 victory over Serbia. After Barnabas Varga's opener for Hungary was canceled out by Serbia, Roland Sallai volleyed in a stunning 25-yard effort to secure a vital victory for the hosts. 

Hungary's win, along with a game in hand, placed them three points clear of Serbia in the group, emphasizing their ambition in the qualifiers.

The Euro 2024 qualifiers continue to deliver intense battles, exceptional performances, and plenty of excitement as European nations vie for their spots in the upcoming tournament. 

The road to Euro 2024 is proving to be a thrilling journey, with every match carrying immense significance.

