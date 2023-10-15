 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's onslaught on Gaza

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Well-known Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. — X/@itsaadee
Well-known Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. — X/@itsaadee

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam reacting to Israel's deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and mourned the loss of innocent lives in the ongoing conflict.

Over 2,300 Palestinians, including more than 700 children, have been martyred while 9,042 others have been wounded due to the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

"Mourning the loss of innocent lives in Palestine. Let's stand together and pray for healing, peace and home," the singer wrote on this social media account.

"Allah apna reham ferma" ([Oh]Allah have mercy [on Palestinians]), the caption of Aslam's post read.

Aslam is not the first Pakistani celebrity to raise voice against the brutalisation of the Palestinians by Israel. Earlier, Pakistani actor Ushna Shah had also slammed celebrities playing "both sides" in the ongoing Middle East conflict as Israel continues to bombard Gaza with relentless airstrikes.

In response to celebrities sympathising with the oppressors and the victims, Shah said she did not want a role in Hollywood if it meant that she would need to keep mum when it comes to the Gaza war.

"So what if I never get to audition for that Hollywood special everyone thinks they have a shot at, so what if I never again get a commercial for a multi-national or become the face of the big beauty brand," she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"When my descendants look back at this years from now, they’ll find me on the right side of history [...] Continue to worship your 'both sides' idols if you like, just know that these statements are curated by PR teams for people I like to call cowards with no substance," she added.

Thousands of Palestinians have fled to southern Gaza after Israel warned them to evacuate before a planned ground offensive against Hamas. However, those who fled to Khan Younis found no reprieve from Israel's bombardment.

As civilians moved towards southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes struck a four-storey building, killing and wounding several people. Dozens of Palestinians rushed to rescue trapped people.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops prepared on Sunday for a ground assault on the region as the country has vowed to annihilate the Hamas fighters in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed through Israeli towns eight days ago.

There's a growing concern over the fate of Palestinian civilians in blockaded and besieged Gaza – one of the world´s most densely populated areas, home to 2.4 million — if it becomes the scene of intense urban combat and house-to-house fighting.

Aid agencies have said forcing Gazans to move is impossible while the war rages.

But with food, water, fuel and medical supplies running low because of an Israeli blockade, aid agencies are warning of a deepening humanitarian crisis.

More From Showbiz:

Ushna Shah comes down hard on celebrities playing 'both sides' in Israel-Gaza war

Ushna Shah comes down hard on celebrities playing 'both sides' in Israel-Gaza war
Mahira Khan gives shoutout to her sari designer who adds more colours to idyllic wedding

Mahira Khan gives shoutout to her sari designer who adds more colours to idyllic wedding
Ali Haider releases comeback single 'Dholan Yaar' video

Ali Haider releases comeback single 'Dholan Yaar'
WATCH: Mahira Khan all smiles at sparkling musical Mehndi night video

WATCH: Mahira Khan all smiles at sparkling musical Mehndi night
Times Square 'goes TURBO' with Pakistani artist Talal Qureshi

Times Square 'goes TURBO' with Pakistani artist Talal Qureshi
Shahrukh Khan's life in danger after mega success of 'Jawan'

Shahrukh Khan's life in danger after mega success of 'Jawan'
'Biggest joy': Elated Sarwat Gilani announces pregnancy

'Biggest joy': Elated Sarwat Gilani announces pregnancy
Shahid Khan recalls being compared to Shahrukh Khan: 'Dumb logic'

Shahid Khan recalls being compared to Shahrukh Khan: 'Dumb logic'
Mahira Khan touches hearts with emotional tribute for friends who lit up her special day

Mahira Khan touches hearts with emotional tribute for friends who lit up her special day
Geo drama 'Hadsa' signs off with message of strength, women empowerment

Geo drama 'Hadsa' signs off with message of strength, women empowerment
‘It’s 3 of us tonight’: Urwa, Farhan expecting first child

‘It’s 3 of us tonight’: Urwa, Farhan expecting first child
How did Mahira Khan honour her grandmothers on wedding day?

How did Mahira Khan honour her grandmothers on wedding day?