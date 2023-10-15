 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday in Bengaluru ahead of Australia match

By
Sports Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam celebrated his 29th birthday upon reaching the hotel in Bengaluru for their match against Australia scheduled to be played in M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 20.

In the video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar — who is currently the top-ranked one-day international (ODI) batter in the world — can be seen cutting the cake as fellow teammates and support staff clap for the Green Shirts skipper.

Earlier today, a video of pacer Hasan Ali’s daughter presenting Babar Azam with a bucket of flowers on his 29th birthday surfaced. He thanked the little girl by hugging her.

After making his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 in Lahore, Babar has changed the fortunes of Pakistan cricket as the team which was recognised due to their batting failures has now turned into a match-winning outfit.

Calling Azam the key to Pakistan's success in the recent past would not be wrong on any level as he not only led this side to number one rank in ODIs but also performed consistently with the bat — with many records broken and some still to break.

It was also under his captaincy Pakistan became the number-one team in ODI cricket for the first time in history.

Until now, the 29-year-old represented Pakistan in 264 matches over all three formats and has amassed a total of 12,731 runs at an impressive 49.15 average.

He is also one of the very few batters in the world to have a century in all three formats. His high score in Test cricket is 196, which came against the mighty Australia as he stood till the last day and helped Pakistan avoid a defeat in March 2022.

His high score in ODI is 158, which he scored against England in July 2021 in Birmingham. In T20I, his highest score is 122, which came against South Africa in April 2021.

More From Sports:

Eng vs Afg: First upset of World Cup 2023 as mighty England downed by Afghanistan

Eng vs Afg: First upset of World Cup 2023 as mighty England downed by Afghanistan
'No Pakistani fans in the stadium', BCCI official on Arthur's complaint of not playing 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

'No Pakistani fans in the stadium', BCCI official on Arthur's complaint of not playing 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Israel fumes at Mohammad Rizwan's support for Gaza, cheers for India's win in World Cup

Israel fumes at Mohammad Rizwan's support for Gaza, cheers for India's win in World Cup
Pak vs India: Pakistan head coach terms one-sided atmosphere 'unusual' in match

Pak vs India: Pakistan head coach terms one-sided atmosphere 'unusual' in match
Italy dominate in Euro 2024 qualifiers, closing in on England

Italy dominate in Euro 2024 qualifiers, closing in on England
Erling Haaland poses threat to Spain's Euro qualifier dream

Erling Haaland poses threat to Spain's Euro qualifier dream
Manchester United sale in hang after Sheikh Jassim quits ownership bid

Manchester United sale in hang after Sheikh Jassim quits ownership bid
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam couldn't charge when time came, says Amir

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam couldn't charge when time came, says Amir
'Not good for us,' Babar Azam on defeat against India

'Not good for us,' Babar Azam on defeat against India
'Not ICC, it was a BCCI event,' Arthur on one-sided Ahmedabad colosseum atmosphere

'Not ICC, it was a BCCI event,' Arthur on one-sided Ahmedabad colosseum atmosphere
Setback for Sri Lanka as skipper Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup 2023 due to injury

Setback for Sri Lanka as skipper Dasun Shanaka ruled out of World Cup 2023 due to injury
Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0

Pakistan fail to break jinx as all-round India improve World Cup record to 8-0