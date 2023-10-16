 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Former Pakistan cricketer roasts Babar Azam for taking shirt from India's Virat Kohli

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Kohli handing signed jersey to Babar - Screengrab
Kohli handing signed jersey to Babar - Screengrab

Babar Azam is under fire for taking Virat Kohli’s signed jersey following Pakistan’s humiliation at the hands of India in last week’s World Cup match.

The Indian batting great handed his signed jersey to the Pakistan skipper after the World Cup game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

India bowled out Pakistan for 191 and then chased down the target in just 30.3 overs to win the match by 7 wickets and keep their unbeaten run in the tournament intact.

In a video making rounds on social media, the 34-year-old Virat could be seen handing over his jersey to Babar.

While Indian the players were busy celebrating the win, Kohli was seen having a chat with Babar. Kohli was more than happy to oblige to Babar's request and promptly gave him his jersey after signing it.

However, the move has been criticised heavily by past players, who believe that it was not the right time to take the shirt especially in the middle of the stadium. 

The action was also criticised by former Pakistan bowler Sikander Bakht during Geo News programme, Geo Pakistan. 

Watch his reaction here:



More From Sports:

World Cup: Pakistanis believe Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan to be top run scorers

World Cup: Pakistanis believe Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan to be top run scorers
British billionaire to get shares in Man Utd as fans worry for times ahead

British billionaire to get shares in Man Utd as fans worry for times ahead

Indian lawyer seeks legal action against Rizwan for offering prayer, supporting Gaza

Indian lawyer seeks legal action against Rizwan for offering prayer, supporting Gaza
Eng vs Afg: First upset of World Cup 2023 as mighty England downed by Afghanistan

Eng vs Afg: First upset of World Cup 2023 as mighty England downed by Afghanistan
WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday in Bengaluru ahead of Australia match

WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday in Bengaluru ahead of Australia match
'No Pakistani fans in the stadium', BCCI official on Arthur's complaint of not playing 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

'No Pakistani fans in the stadium', BCCI official on Arthur's complaint of not playing 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Israel fumes at Mohammad Rizwan's support for Gaza, cheers for India's win in World Cup

Israel fumes at Mohammad Rizwan's support for Gaza, cheers for India's win in World Cup
Pak vs India: Pakistan head coach terms one-sided atmosphere 'unusual' in match

Pak vs India: Pakistan head coach terms one-sided atmosphere 'unusual' in match
Italy dominate in Euro 2024 qualifiers, closing in on England

Italy dominate in Euro 2024 qualifiers, closing in on England
Erling Haaland poses threat to Spain's Euro qualifier dream

Erling Haaland poses threat to Spain's Euro qualifier dream
Manchester United sale in hang after Sheikh Jassim quits ownership bid

Manchester United sale in hang after Sheikh Jassim quits ownership bid
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam couldn't charge when time came, says Amir

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam couldn't charge when time came, says Amir