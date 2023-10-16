WATCH: Former Pakistan cricketer roasts Babar Azam for taking shirt from India's Virat Kohli

Kohli handing signed jersey to Babar - Screengrab

Babar Azam is under fire for taking Virat Kohli’s signed jersey following Pakistan’s humiliation at the hands of India in last week’s World Cup match.



The Indian batting great handed his signed jersey to the Pakistan skipper after the World Cup game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

India bowled out Pakistan for 191 and then chased down the target in just 30.3 overs to win the match by 7 wickets and keep their unbeaten run in the tournament intact.

In a video making rounds on social media, the 34-year-old Virat could be seen handing over his jersey to Babar.

While Indian the players were busy celebrating the win, Kohli was seen having a chat with Babar. Kohli was more than happy to oblige to Babar's request and promptly gave him his jersey after signing it.

However, the move has been criticised heavily by past players, who believe that it was not the right time to take the shirt especially in the middle of the stadium.

The action was also criticised by former Pakistan bowler Sikander Bakht during Geo News programme, Geo Pakistan.

