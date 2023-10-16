Nawaz's politics will be over if he comes to power via deal, says PPP’s Khursheed Shah

Former federal minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah addressing a press conference in Islamabad. — APP

PPP leader Khursheed Shah lambasted former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for what he said striking a deal with powerful quarters to return to power through a backdoor.



Speaking on Geo News’ show Naya Pakistan on Sunday, the senior PPP leader cast aspersions on Nawaz’s return to the country on October 21.

“If Nawaz Sharif comes to power by dealing with powerful circles at this age then what would be left of his politics?” he said rhetorically.

“The red carpet for his return is not being rolled out by the PML-N but by someone else,” Shah added.

Despite facing a lot of difficulties, the PPP leader said the PML-N was still doing “backdoor politics”. Shah further said that he told the PML-N chief that he was committing a mistake once again by attempting to return to power “by climbing on someone else's shoulder”.

Shah also questioned how could Nawaz who he said is a convict and an absconder could address a rally in Lahore after landing in Pakistan.

"This is a dangerous trap in which the PML-N is trapped. What was the difference between PTI chairman [Imran Khan] and Nawaz Sharif?"

Shah claimed that Nawaz is being brought to power in the same manner as the PTI chief handed over the reins of the country in 2018.

Nawaz's homecoming



The three-time prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, will return to Pakistan on October 21 after four years of self-exile (in London) with the status of a convicted criminal as he has been sentenced in two graft cases.

The former premier will have to get the sentences awarded to him in two National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases suspended upon his return to the country by filing appeals in the respective court.

He will have to file the appeals all over again, as for the first time, when he had filed the pleas for his acquittal and nullification of the sentence, they were thrown out by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to his status as an absconder and also owing to non-pursuance on the case.

Besides getting the convictions in both cases suspended, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will also have to take the legal option for protection from arrest till he reaches a court.

In this regard, some legal experts are of the view that being an absconder, Nawaz will not be able to get any relief without having a trip to the prison.

Meanwhile, some others oppose this point and believe that whenever a convict surrenders before the court, it gives him a chance to face the law.