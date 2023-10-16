 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation

Monday, October 16, 2023

Prince Harry’s separation is starting to make fans think he is ‘fading away’ into the background.

Insights into the current dynamic between Montecito and Buckingham Place has been shared by author April Glover.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for Honey9.

In her piece, Ms Glover touched upon King Charles’s silence over all matters pertaining to Prince Harry.

She was also quoted saying, “though it has nothing to do with the monarchy, King Charles' glaring silence on his son's Invictus Games was deafening.”

“It's further proof of their rift – both physical and emotional,” she later chimed in to say, in the middle of her piece.

“A stretch of ocean separates Harry from his family and it will likely remain this way.”

Even journalist Tom Bradby is of the opinion that Prince Harry has “taken a flame thrower” to the bridges he’s been accused of burning down.

Even Ms Glover feels, “This sentiment has never felt true.”

Before concluding she also added, “with the once-firmly concentrated spotlight on the Sussexes now fading, the couple have less and less reason to hit the headlines.”

