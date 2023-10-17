Shahid Afridi's ailing sister passes away in Karachi

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/@safridiofficial

Pakistani cricket legend Shahid Afridi's sister passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, the former leg-spinner announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"With heavy heart, we inform you that our beloved sister passed away," Afridi shared the news of his sister's passing on X.

Before the passing, Afridi wrote on X, addressing his ailing sister, saying: "I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong."

"My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb," he added.

The deceased was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to Afridi's post, her funeral prayer will be offered at Zakariya Mosque of Defense Phase 8 this afternoon after the Zuhr prayer.



Afridi had represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20I matches. He has scored 1,716 runs in Test cricket, 8,064 in ODIs and 1,416 in T20s.

During his international career, Shahid Afridi took 48 wickets in Tests, 395 in ODIs and 98 in T20s.