 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Hina Deedar

Razzaq criticises star duo Babar and Rizwan

By
Hina Deedar

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq (left), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — X/AFP/File
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq (left), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — X/AFP/File

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has turned his guns on the star cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their "lack of intent" while playing in partnership against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan posted an 82-run stand in 17.1 overs and were dismissed right after getting stable.

Babar scored his first-ever half-century in an ODI match against the arch-rivals before being bowled by India's Mohammad Siraj while Jasprit Bumrah removed wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan for 49 runs.

During his conversation with Geo Digital, Razzaq openly said that despite experience, they didn't have quality shots.

"I won't consider it a partnership. They were not playing fearless cricket. Despite having extensive experience and holding the number one ranking, they seem to lack quality shots. Players really need to step up and improve their game," he said.

Meanwhile, he also expressed disappointment over dropping Fakhar Zaman.

"When Abdullah Shafique scored a century in his debut match, I was against that change. Players deserve support and confidence in international cricket. Batters like Fakhar shouldn't be substituted. The management should allow him to play throughout this World Cup," stated Razzaq."

Pakistan have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday.

Schedule of Pakistan’s remaining matches

  • October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
  • October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
  • October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
  • October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
  • November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
  • November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves

Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

More From Sports:

PSL gets its first female coach as Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans

PSL gets its first female coach as Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans
In a first, Pakistan beat Cambodia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In a first, Pakistan beat Cambodia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
'No viral infection': PCB shares update on players' health status

'No viral infection': PCB shares update on players' health status
Pakistan Football Federation officials evicted from Lahore headquarters

Pakistan Football Federation officials evicted from Lahore headquarters
Abdullah Shafique ‘contracts fever’ ahead of Australia clash

Abdullah Shafique ‘contracts fever’ ahead of Australia clash
Meet Indian salon owner who wants to style Pakistani cricketers video

Meet Indian salon owner who wants to style Pakistani cricketers
Shahid Afridi's ailing sister passes away in Karachi

Shahid Afridi's ailing sister passes away in Karachi
Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets at World Cup

Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets at World Cup
World Cup 2023: ICC head confident of 'outstanding' event despite crowd concerns

World Cup 2023: ICC head confident of 'outstanding' event despite crowd concerns
Pak vs Aus: Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir ‘fully fit’ for Australia match

Pak vs Aus: Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir ‘fully fit’ for Australia match
Cricket finally makes 'historic' comeback to Olympics, will feature in LA28 games

Cricket finally makes 'historic' comeback to Olympics, will feature in LA28 games
World Cup 2023: Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan

World Cup 2023: Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan