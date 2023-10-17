Razzaq criticises star duo Babar and Rizwan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq (left), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan. — X/AFP/File

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has turned his guns on the star cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their "lack of intent" while playing in partnership against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.



Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan posted an 82-run stand in 17.1 overs and were dismissed right after getting stable.

Babar scored his first-ever half-century in an ODI match against the arch-rivals before being bowled by India's Mohammad Siraj while Jasprit Bumrah removed wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan for 49 runs.

During his conversation with Geo Digital, Razzaq openly said that despite experience, they didn't have quality shots.

"I won't consider it a partnership. They were not playing fearless cricket. Despite having extensive experience and holding the number one ranking, they seem to lack quality shots. Players really need to step up and improve their game," he said.

Meanwhile, he also expressed disappointment over dropping Fakhar Zaman.

"When Abdullah Shafique scored a century in his debut match, I was against that change. Players deserve support and confidence in international cricket. Batters like Fakhar shouldn't be substituted. The management should allow him to play throughout this World Cup," stated Razzaq."

Pakistan have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday.

Schedule of Pakistan’s remaining matches

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves

Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan