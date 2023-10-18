 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistani cricketers in India express solidarity with Gaza

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

A man waves a Palestinian flag, as people take part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Amman, Jordan, October 18, 2023. — Reuters
A man waves a Palestinian flag, as people take part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Amman, Jordan, October 18, 2023. — Reuters

Pakistan cricketers, who are currently in India for the ICC Men's World Cup, have expressed solidarity with Gazans as Israel continues indiscriminate airstrikes.

Israel's bombardment has killed at least 3,061 Palestinians and injured some 13,750 other people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

In support of its Palestinian brethren, Pakistan has unequivocally all Israeli atrocities and demanded an immediate end to the bombings, which have not even spared hospitals and schools.

The Pakistani government has also decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

For their part, the Pakistani cricketers who boast a massive following combined, posted Palestine flags on X — formerly Twitter.

All-rounders Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, and leg-spinner Usama Mir shared their support for the innocent Palestinians and hoped for peace.

Former cricketers and those not in the World Cup squad also uploaded posts in support of Palestinians.

Last week, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his side’s win over Sri Lanka during the tournament to his “brothers and sisters in Gaza”.

Rizwan, who scored a ton and led Pakistan to victory, also said that he was “happy to contribute in the win”.

Through Instagram stories, posts, and tweets, many sports stars have been utilising their influential voices to draw attention to the increasingly desperate plight of Palestinians and the need for peace in the region.

India has sided with Israel in the ongoing war and a complaint was also lodged against Rizwan for post in support of Palestinians.

More From Sports:

NZ vs Afg: Black Caps beat Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in World Cup 2023

NZ vs Afg: Black Caps beat Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in World Cup 2023
Pak vs Aus: Five unforgettable moments defining cricketing rivalry between Men in Green, Kangaroos

Pak vs Aus: Five unforgettable moments defining cricketing rivalry between Men in Green, Kangaroos
Aussie stars take trophy over 1,000ft to mark new heights for Women's BBL

Aussie stars take trophy over 1,000ft to mark new heights for Women's BBL
Good news: Fit-again Pakistan players practise ahead of Australia clash

Good news: Fit-again Pakistan players practise ahead of Australia clash

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel focused on Australia after India setback

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel focused on Australia after India setback
World Cup: Netherlands upset South Africa with 38-run win

World Cup: Netherlands upset South Africa with 38-run win
Pakistani cricketers face ‘inappropriate conduct’ during match against India

Pakistani cricketers face ‘inappropriate conduct’ during match against India
Abdullah Shafique 'avoids meeting people' after catching flu

Abdullah Shafique 'avoids meeting people' after catching flu
Pak vs Aus: Six players abstain from taking part in 'optional' training session

Pak vs Aus: Six players abstain from taking part in 'optional' training session
Razzaq criticises star duo Babar and Rizwan

Razzaq criticises star duo Babar and Rizwan
PSL gets its first female coach as Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans

PSL gets its first female coach as Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans
In a first, Pakistan beat Cambodia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In a first, Pakistan beat Cambodia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers