Justin Timberlake to stay silent amid Britney Spears bombshell revelations

Thursday, October 19, 2023
Justin Timberlake's ex, Britney Spears, has come to haunt him as she reveals the thrilling details of their relationship in her tell-all memoir.

It has been reported that Timberlake is planning to stay silent in the face of mind-boggling revelations by the pop sensation in her memoir, The Woman In Me.

According to the Daily Mail, Britney, who dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, has revealed that the American record producer cheated on her during their relationship as well as made her go through an abortion because he was not ready to be a father at 19.

An insider close to Timberlake revealed to the publication that he had hoped that the decision made by him and Britney to terminate the pregnancy would remain a secret forever.

The insider added, "Despite all the frustrations and reservations he might be having now, he will refrain from speaking out to not get in the way of the 42-year-old SexyBack singer finally sharing her story."

Justin is aware that anything he says at this point will be thrown back at him.

According to the excerpt of the memoir shared by People Magazine, Britney reveals that she terminated the pregnancy after conceiving in the late 2000s.

She said when Timberlake told her that he was not ready to be a father then because they were too young, "I am sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby."

