Kylie Jenner's Coachella confession has fans screaming

Apparently, even billionaires can have a disastrous festival trip.

While hanging out on the latest episode of Better Half with Stas & Vic, Kylie Jenner just casually dropped the kind of Coachella confession that instantly sounded like a group chat story gone wrong.

“Someone asked me today, ‘Do you want to take shrooms tonight?’ And I'm like, ‘I just don't know if I want to be shrooming in public,’ ” Jenner admitted while chatting with friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel.

Why? Because according to Kylie, mushrooms apparently turn her into an emotional support disaster.

“I'll get really emotional and start crying. Why do I want to cry tonight?” she joked.

Then came the story that completely derailed the conversation.

Jenner revealed she once took psychedelic mushrooms before attending an event for Karanikolaou – and things spiraled fast.

“It was like a party, and I took shrooms, and I came, and I couldn't stop crying,” she recalled. “I cried off all my makeup. I went to the bathroom and I looked like the most craziest version of myself.”

Her final review of the night? Not exactly five stars.

“Yes, I had to go home,” she admitted after being asked if the story was real.

The beauty mogul also shut down rumours that she appeared high during her recent appearance on Big Bro.

“You heard it here first,” Jenner said directly to the camera. “I was not high for the podcast.”