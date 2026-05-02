 
Geo News

Gwen Farrell, 'M*A*S*H' actress, dies at 93

Gwen Farrell is remembered for breaking barriers beyond Hollywood

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 02, 2026

Gwen Farrell, &apos;M*A*S*H&apos; actress, dies at 93

Gwen Farrell, the actress best known for her role as a nurse across 26 episodes of the hit war comedy drama M*A*S*H*, has died at the age of 93.

She passed away in Los Angeles April 30, with her son Keith Farrell confirming the news a day later, as per Hello!.

Born in Austin, Texas, Farrell’s screen career spanned the 1970s, with appearances in films such as Coffy, Earthquake, Billy Jack Goes to Washington, and the sci fi classic Soylent Green.

She also held an uncredited role in the 1972 action film Black Gunn.

Her family, in a statement shared through a GoFundMe page, described her as someone who “lived a life full of strength, character and quiet resilience.”

While acknowledging her Hollywood work, they emphasized that her true legacy was defined by her reinvention and resilience beyond the screen.

In 1980, Farrell made history by becoming a referee in the boxing world, ultimately breaking barriers as the first woman to officiate a world title fight.

“With confidence, fairness and unwavering composure, she earned the respect of fighters, trainers and fans alike,” her family noted.

Apart from her professional achievements, Farrell was remembered as a “guiding light” by her family who made those around her feel understood and cared for.

Her family legacy is quite notable.

Her mother, Lovie Yancey, founded the American restaurant chain Fatburger.

Her passing leaves what her loved ones called “a deep void”.

Tributes continue to pour in.

Meryl Streep calls Marvel ‘boring'
Meryl Streep calls Marvel ‘boring'
Are Bella Hadid and ex Adan Banuelos getting back together?
Are Bella Hadid and ex Adan Banuelos getting back together?
Influencer Julia McGuire becomes a mother
Influencer Julia McGuire becomes a mother
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes celebrate daughter's birthday with rare outing
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes celebrate daughter's birthday with rare outing
Jon Cryer breaks silence over relationship with Charlie Sheen
Jon Cryer breaks silence over relationship with Charlie Sheen
Zayn Malik has bad news for fans after hospitalisation last month
Zayn Malik has bad news for fans after hospitalisation last month
Valerie Bertinelli reflects on ‘Love, Again': ‘I was looking for it'
Valerie Bertinelli reflects on ‘Love, Again': ‘I was looking for it'
Barbie Ferreira reveals she was in Beyoncé's ‘Thique' music video
Barbie Ferreira reveals she was in Beyoncé's ‘Thique' music video