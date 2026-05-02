Gaten Matarazzo reveals real reason his 8-year romance still works

Eight years, two acting careers, long-distance schedules and zero messy breakup headlines later, Gaten Matarazzo and girlfriend Elizabeth Yu are still going strong – and apparently, not living together might be part of the magic.

During an appearance on Dear Chelsea, the Stranger Things star opened up about dating Yu since they were just 15 years old. When host Chelsea Handler joked, “I can't believe you've survived this long with your relationship from that young age,” Matarazzo laughed back, “Survive is a funny word.”

The 23-year-old credited their success to one thing: communication.

“We communicate really, really well,” he shared, explaining that both of their acting careers constantly pull them into different cities.

“A big key to it is thriving through distance,” Matarazzo said. “A lot of times, long-distance relationships usually fizzle out because it's so hard not being in the same city as your person.”

Still, the actor said having the same home base keeps them grounded.

“Anytime we go and travel for work, we know we're coming back to each other here in the city.”

Then came the plot twist.

The couple does not actually live together – just “very close to each other.” Naturally, Handler immediately joked, “Okay well, that might be another reason why it's working out so well.”

Honestly, she may have cracked the code before the rest of Hollywood.