Are Bella Hadid and ex Adan Banuelos getting back together?

Bella Hadid and her former flame Adan Banuelos have sparked rumours that they might be getting back together after being spotted looking very close in Texas.

The 29-year-old supermodel and the 37-year-old professional equestrian were seen together about two weeks ago at a celebrity cutting event held at Taylor Sheridan’s ranch.

Photos from the day show the pair wearing cowboy hats and chatting intimately, with both appearing relaxed and happy to be in each other's company.

While representatives for the two have stayed quiet on the matter, the sighting has fans wondering if they have managed to move past their previously "tumultuous" relationship.

This unexpected reunion comes just a few months after it was reported that the couple had gone their separate ways due to their vastly different lifestyles.

Insiders previously suggested that Hadid’s high-profile upbringing as the daughter of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid clashed with Banuelos’ more unassuming life in the world of rodeos.

Although she reportedly tried to integrate him into her world, sources claimed the transition was simply too much for him.

The split was reportedly complicated further by the fact that they had invested in million-dollar horses together during their time as a couple.

The history between the two has certainly had its dramatic moments, particularly around the time of their alleged breakup in late January.

Hadid and Banuelos first went public with their romance back in October 2023 when they were seen kissing in Fort Worth, and the supermodel later "hard-launched" the relationship with a series of sweet Valentine’s Day photos in 2024.

Despite the reported friction and his recent legal run-in, this latest appearance at Taylor Sheridan’s ranch suggests that the bond between the model and the rider might be stronger than people thought.

Whether they are officially back on or just friendly exes remains to be seen, but they certainly looked like a couple again under the Texas sun.