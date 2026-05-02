Zayn Malik has bad news for fans after hospitalisation last month

Zayn Malik has delivered some disappointing news to his fans by cancelling all the US dates for his upcoming 2026 tour following a recent hospitalisation.

The former One Direction star, who released his latest album Konnakol on 17 April, had been hospitalised last month with an illness that hasn't been specified.

In a message shared with his followers on Instagram, the singer explained that while he is recovering at home and feeling well, he has been forced to take a closer look at his schedule for the months ahead and reduce the number of shows to ensure he can still perform safely.

While the American leg of the tour has been completely scrapped, there is a glimmer of hope for some fans, as dates in the UK and Mexico later this month appear to be going ahead.

Zayn Malik/Instagram

However, it hasn’t been a total reprieve for British supporters, as shows in Dublin and Birmingham have also been pulled from the calendar.

Industry insiders noted that while Zayn's Las Vegas residency earlier this year was a huge hit, ticket sales for the US stadium dates had been somewhat soft, according to Ticketmaster seating maps, which may have played a role in the decision alongside his health concerns.

The singer has been keeping a very low profile since he first revealed his hospital stay last week.

The mystery illness had already caused him to miss an album listening party and a Q&A session in Kingston on 13 April.

At the time, Zayn told his fans he was heartbroken to miss them and expressed his gratitude to the hospital staff who cared for him.

His family has since called for calm, even asking fans to stop sending flowers to a local florist that became overwhelmed with orders, suggesting instead that well-wishers make donations to the Palestine Project charity.

Zayn’s cousin, Sasha, was quick to clarify that the surge in flower orders was actually linked to a separate Ramadan fundraiser rather than the singer’s sudden hospitalisation, but the family remains grateful for the outpouring of love.

This health scare is the latest hurdle for the star, who has famously struggled with the pressures of fame since leaving One Direction in 2015.

For now, Zayn says he is focused on becoming "better and stronger" as he prepares to see as many fans as possible on his reduced schedule.