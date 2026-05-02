Influencer Julia McGuire becomes a mother

Style influencer and Winter House alum Julia McGuire has welcomed her first child, announcing the birth of her son on Instagram on Friday, 1 May.

McGuire, 33, kept the caption simple and intimate.

"In our own little," she wrote, adding: "Will share more soon but for now soaking in every moment as a family of 3."

The photos show the newborn nestled close to his mother, his face largely obscured, with one snap capturing her breastfeeding, and the final slide featuring a well-earned post-pregnancy plate of sushi.

The baby's name and exact birth date have not yet been shared.

In a separate video post showing her and husband Jackie leaving the hospital, McGuire was clearly overwhelmed with emotion.

"Heading home!!!! first of many family ootds," she wrote, adding: "P.s. we see ALL the messages and are so beyond grateful and emotional over all the love and support. Be back soon!"

McGuire had announced her pregnancy in October 2025, sharing clips of the couple telling their friends and family, some in person, others over FaceTime.

She later confirmed after her 36-week scan that she was expecting a boy. "We have a long, very active little boy coming into the world so soon," she wrote at the time.

Her due date had been set for 26 April.

McGuire, a model turned fashion influencer, first appeared on the debut season of Bravo's Winter House in 2021 and has since built her own clothing brand, JL27.