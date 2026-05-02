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Greta Gerwig finally reveals her wild new 'Narnia' movie title

Greta Gerwig says 'Narnia' shaped her childhood and now she is rebuilding it

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 02, 2026

Greta Gerwig finally reveals her wild new &apos;Narnia&apos; movie title
Greta Gerwig finally reveals her wild new 'Narnia' movie title

The wardrobe is officially open again – and this time, Greta Gerwig is leading the way.

Netflix has finally confirmed the title and release dates for Gerwig’s long-awaited Chronicles of Narnia reboot, and fantasy fans already sound emotionally unwell online.

The first film will be called Narnia: The Magician's Nephew and arrives in theaters on February 12, 2027, before landing on Netflix on April 2.

And yes, the cast is stacked.

Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan, Emma Mackey and Denise Gough are all set to appear in the fantasy epic based on C.S. Lewis’ classic books.

Gerwig, who writes, directs, and produces the film, got deeply personal while explaining why this story matters to her.

“I was a child when I first read The Magician's Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life," she said.

“I didn't know that I would grow up to make films… but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart.”

Unlike the earlier Narnia movies, Gerwig’s film starts at the very beginning of the timeline, exploring Aslan’s creation of Narnia itself – essentially the fantasy franchise’s origin story.

In other words: Greta Gerwig is about to make an entire generation cry over a lion all over again.

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