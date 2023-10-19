Meghan Markle knows 'no one' wants to hear another word

File Footage

Royal experts believe even Meghan Markle is starting to learn that no one wants to hear another peep out of her.



These accusatory claims has been issued by PR expert Edward Coram-James.

He weighed in on everything, during a chat with Express UK.



In the midst of this chat, he said, “I would be surprised were Meghan to release an autobiography any time in the next few years.”

Especially when she is well aware that “the world is arguably a little tired of hearing from you.”

The expert, however, is well aware about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s historical bid to walk at the beat of their own drum and said, “that being said, the Sussexes have defied many a long-held PR golden rule over the past few years.”

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to reports that Meghan Markle’s temporary pause has come because she is waiting to “hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles.”