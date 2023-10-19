 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are complete ‘clowns’ and ‘ridiculous’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are complete ‘clowns’ and ‘ridiculous’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are complete ‘clowns’ and ‘ridiculous’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nothing more than ‘clowns’.

These admissions and claims have been issued by royal commentator Charles Rae.

He weighed in on things, in one of her interviews with GB News.

During the course of this interview, he branded the Sussex duo ‘clowns’ and even issued a scathing take down.

Mr Rae’s admissions have been shared alongside Patrick Christys.

In this interview he refenced the couple’s bid to have a seven-car convoy escort them, one city block away.

In the eyes of Mr Rae, “It’s an utter farce. This is a seven-car convoy who had to travel 200ft. It is absolutely ridiculous.”

“We all know what happened in May when they claimed they had an ‘almost catastrophic’ car chase, which turned out not to be true.”

“We keep on hearing these two about the planet, the climate and everything else, and yet they take seven cars to this event.”

Before concluding though, he offered some insight into the Prince and Princess of Wales’ approach, before admitting, “In contrast, we have the Prince and Princess of Wales turning up at a similar event in Birmingham and guess what? They didn’t need a seven-car convoy.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles names his biggest regret about coronation weekend

King Charles names his biggest regret about coronation weekend
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter Apple’s plans for career, bashes 'nepo baby' tag

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter Apple’s plans for career, bashes 'nepo baby' tag
Bad Bunny announces 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ a week after album release

Bad Bunny announces 2024 ‘Most Wanted Tour’ a week after album release
Prince Harry looks like a sad and lost boy

Prince Harry looks like a sad and lost boy
Kim Kardashian says Spice Girls asked her to ‘fill in’ for Victoria Beckham

Kim Kardashian says Spice Girls asked her to ‘fill in’ for Victoria Beckham

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate shunned by European royals video

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate shunned by European royals

Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now

Meghan Markle knows not all the money in the world can ‘save her’ now
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only 'solution' amid royal 'emergency'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are only 'solution' amid royal 'emergency'
Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope tells him to date ‘older’ women: ‘You’re 40!’

Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope tells him to date ‘older’ women: ‘You’re 40!’
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘stripped’ of normal identities

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘stripped’ of normal identities
Meghan Markle has no idea what’s expected by King Charles

Meghan Markle has no idea what’s expected by King Charles
MTV cancels Europe Music Awards

MTV cancels Europe Music Awards