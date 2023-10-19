Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are complete ‘clowns’ and ‘ridiculous’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nothing more than ‘clowns’.

These admissions and claims have been issued by royal commentator Charles Rae.

He weighed in on things, in one of her interviews with GB News.

During the course of this interview, he branded the Sussex duo ‘clowns’ and even issued a scathing take down.

Mr Rae’s admissions have been shared alongside Patrick Christys.

In this interview he refenced the couple’s bid to have a seven-car convoy escort them, one city block away.

In the eyes of Mr Rae, “It’s an utter farce. This is a seven-car convoy who had to travel 200ft. It is absolutely ridiculous.”

“We all know what happened in May when they claimed they had an ‘almost catastrophic’ car chase, which turned out not to be true.”

“We keep on hearing these two about the planet, the climate and everything else, and yet they take seven cars to this event.”

Before concluding though, he offered some insight into the Prince and Princess of Wales’ approach, before admitting, “In contrast, we have the Prince and Princess of Wales turning up at a similar event in Birmingham and guess what? They didn’t need a seven-car convoy.”