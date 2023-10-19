 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Sports Desk

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in World Cup 2023 match

Sports Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

India´s Shubman Gill (R) and captain Rohit Sharma (L) run between the wickets during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19, 2023. — AFP
India outshone their neighbours Bangladesh in a clinical seven-wicket victory in Pune on Thursday to register their fourth consecutive win during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli smashed a century as India maintained their perfect record in their 50-overs home World Cup.

Bangladesh had to conjure up something extraordinary to upset an India team, who went into the match with a hat-trick of wins, and the task became even harder in the absence of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who sat out with a left quad injury.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh could not capitalise on the 93-run opening stand from Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan and made 256-8 on a batting deck at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

It was a clinical bowling effort by India, considering they were one bowler short from early in the match after Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle in his first over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India's rapid reply and Virat Kohli ended with an unbeaten 103, hitting a six to reach his hundred and secure India's win with 51 balls to spare.

