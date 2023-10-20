Robert Pattinson explains what makes 'Batman' unbeatable

The very thought of Batman strikes a fear in wrongdoers. With his fists of justice, the Caped Crusader acts as a Gotham vigilante. And the latest actor to wear the mask, Robert Pattinson, believed that the fearsome batsuit doesn't make him invincible.



In a throwback interview with Epic Theatres, the Twilight star said, "The suit does not make him invincible; it's just a few panels of bulletproof armor, and the rest is how much Bruce believes in it and how much his adversaries are scared of it."

One of the character traits Robert liked was Bruce brooding and working alone with his tools.

"I like the handmade nature of everything where you can see the construction, there's an element of showing how do-it-yourself this version of Batman is…even the Batmobile looks like something he's built himself in his basement."

Back on the batsuit, the producer Dylan Clark told The Den of Geek that Robert's bulletproof vest on his suit led the costume designers "really looked at stuff from the Vietnam War, military tactical stuff that one guy could put together and allow him to fight better."