Britney Spears shares verdict on Taylor Swift after slamming 'fake' artists

Spears, 44, and Swift, 33, have long shared their admiration for each other

Taylor Swift is apparently not included in Britney Spears’ list of pop girls who copied her image.

The Princess of Pop revealed her true feelings about Swift in a cryptic Instagram caption shared on Sunday, October 18. In the accompanying photodump, the Princess of Pop shared an old photograph of Swift playing scrabble with her mother, Andrea.

“Word scrabble Taylor Swift, that’s hot…” wrote Spears, 44, in the caption.

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The photo was first posted by Swift, 36, in 2018, while she was on her Reputation Tour.

The pop icons have shared their admiration for each other over the years.

In 2023, Spears recalled meeting Swift for the first time during her Oops!... I Did It Again Tour, calling her the “most iconic pop woman of our generation.”

Spears’ appreciation for Swift is noteworthy considering she slammed other pop girls for being “fake” and copying her style.

“A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption posted a day earlier. “And yo that’s cool but at least mine was real,” she added, noting that “the world has become fake.”

Spears also shared a message for her haters: “To all the girls who say I’m History… I’m PROPHECY. I’m the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand sprigs and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to.”

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