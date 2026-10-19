Edward Berger says Hollywood needed ‘Netflix to wake up’

Edward Berger has shared why he thinks Netflix changed Hollywood for the better, but he also believes the movie studios could now have something to teach the streaming service.

The director of All Quiet on the Western Front spoke about this during an event in Rome.

He said Hollywood had become too comfortable with the way things are done and needed someone to push it to try new things.

“The movie business needed Netflix to wake up,” Berger said. He felt the film industry needed a company that would challenge old ways instead of doing the same things again and again.

Berger also explained how Netflix helped him make All Quiet on the Western Front.

Finding money for the German film was not easy, especially with the Covid outbreak beginning at the time. Netflix gave the team the support they needed and the film later won an Oscar in 2023.

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Now, Berger thinks the relationship between Netflix and Hollywood could change.

Instead of Netflix always bringing new ideas to the studios, the studios might also help Netflix find fresh ways to make films.

He also shared a funny moment from Conclave. Italian actor Sergio Castellitto started speaking Italian because English was difficult for him.

The team kept his Italian lines, so actor Ralph Fiennes had to learn Italian to respond.

Berger has more films ahead, including a new World War Z movie with Brad Pitt.