 
menu menu menu
sports
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs Aus: Pakistan concede highest-ever World Cup total

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday, October 20, 2023

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam reacts while fielding during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP
Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam reacts while fielding during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

BENGALURU: In a rather undesirable development, Pakistan conceded their highest total in one-day internationals (ODIs) World Cup history after Australian batters took Green Shirts' bowlers to the cleaners on Friday.

With openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashing centuries, the Kangaroos — beating Sri Lanka's 344-run total against Pakistan on October 10 earlier in the tournament — piled up a massive total of 367 runs becoming the highest runs conceded by Green Shirts in their World Cup history.

The match being played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium also saw Australian openers scoring a record-breaking 259-run partnership, the highest ever against Men in Green in World Cup history.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and put Australia in to bat but skipper Babar Azam's hopes of picking up early wickets quickly evaporated when Warner and Marsh went all guns blazing to put on a remarkable opening stand.

Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put on a masterclass in power-hitting against Pakistan as the five-time champions posted a daunting total of 367-9.

Warner entertained the crowd with a blistering knock of 163 off 124 balls while Marsh walked off with a career-best 121 as the pair combined for 24 boundaries and 18 sixes while Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up five wickets.

More From Sports:

World Cup: Shafiq, Imam become first pair to score century partnership against Australia

World Cup: Shafiq, Imam become first pair to score century partnership against Australia

Warner, Marsh guide Australia to 367 against Pakistan

Warner, Marsh guide Australia to 367 against Pakistan
Aus vs Pak: Warner, Marsh smash highest World Cup partnership against Green Shirts

Aus vs Pak: Warner, Marsh smash highest World Cup partnership against Green Shirts
Pak vs Aus: David Warner smashes highest score against Pakistan in World Cup

Pak vs Aus: David Warner smashes highest score against Pakistan in World Cup
World Cup 2023: Pakistan eye victory against heavy-weight Australia today

World Cup 2023: Pakistan eye victory against heavy-weight Australia today
Pakistani ‘players sick from being confined to hotel’

Pakistani ‘players sick from being confined to hotel’
Cummins shrugs off Indian journalist query on Rizwan's dedication of win to 'Hamas' video

Cummins shrugs off Indian journalist query on Rizwan's dedication of win to 'Hamas'
India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in World Cup 2023 match

India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in World Cup 2023 match
World Cup 2023: Pakistan to capitalise on 'dog chewed' ball in India

World Cup 2023: Pakistan to capitalise on 'dog chewed' ball in India
World Cup: Health update on Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha

World Cup: Health update on Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha
PCB 'dismisses' objections over players support for Palestinians

PCB 'dismisses' objections over players support for Palestinians
Pak vs Aus: One change likely in Pakistan playing XI

Pak vs Aus: One change likely in Pakistan playing XI