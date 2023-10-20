Pak vs Aus: Pakistan concede highest-ever World Cup total

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam reacts while fielding during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

BENGALURU: In a rather undesirable development, Pakistan conceded their highest total in one-day internationals (ODIs) World Cup history after Australian batters took Green Shirts' bowlers to the cleaners on Friday.

With openers, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashing centuries, the Kangaroos — beating Sri Lanka's 344-run total against Pakistan on October 10 earlier in the tournament — piled up a massive total of 367 runs becoming the highest runs conceded by Green Shirts in their World Cup history.

The match being played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium also saw Australian openers scoring a record-breaking 259-run partnership, the highest ever against Men in Green in World Cup history.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and put Australia in to bat but skipper Babar Azam's hopes of picking up early wickets quickly evaporated when Warner and Marsh went all guns blazing to put on a remarkable opening stand.

Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put on a masterclass in power-hitting against Pakistan as the five-time champions posted a daunting total of 367-9.

Warner entertained the crowd with a blistering knock of 163 off 124 balls while Marsh walked off with a career-best 121 as the pair combined for 24 boundaries and 18 sixes while Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up five wickets.