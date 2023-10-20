Britney Spears steps out for first time after dropping Justin Timberlake bombshells

Britney Spears makes her first public outing after making revelations about Justin Timberlake relationship

Britney Spears has made her first public outing since her bombshell revelations about Justin Timberlake abortion and breakup surfaced.

The Gimme More hitmaker has sent shockwaves through Hollywood with her revelations about her three-year relationship with Timberlake, which began in 1999 and ended in 2002.

In her outing on Thursday, the 41-year-old was seen driving herself around town in her white Mercedes. The singer donned a chic white dress and reflective sunglasses.

She could be spotted due to her window being open. Britney had her hair in a ponytail, which bounced around in the wind.

The singer shared in her memoir, which is yet to be released in its entirety, that Timberlake urged her to get an abortion when she got pregnant during their relationship.

Recalling the pregnancy, she wrote, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she added of the NSYNC star’s response.