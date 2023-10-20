 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Britney Spears steps out for first time after dropping Justin Timberlake bombshells

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 20, 2023

Britney Spears makes her first public outing after making revelations about Justin Timberlake relationship
Britney Spears makes her first public outing after making revelations about Justin Timberlake relationship

Britney Spears has made her first public outing since her bombshell revelations about Justin Timberlake abortion and breakup surfaced.

The Gimme More hitmaker has sent shockwaves through Hollywood with her revelations about her three-year relationship with Timberlake, which began in 1999 and ended in 2002.

In her outing on Thursday, the 41-year-old was seen driving herself around town in her white Mercedes. The singer donned a chic white dress and reflective sunglasses.

She could be spotted due to her window being open. Britney had her hair in a ponytail, which bounced around in the wind.

The singer shared in her memoir, which is yet to be released in its entirety, that Timberlake urged her to get an abortion when she got pregnant during their relationship.

Recalling the pregnancy, she wrote, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she added of the NSYNC star’s response. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s plans for upcoming memoir exposed video

Meghan Markle’s plans for upcoming memoir exposed
Prince William leaves ex-RAF serviceman in tears with kind gesture video

Prince William leaves ex-RAF serviceman in tears with kind gesture

Victoria Beckham enjoys outing with Lionel Messi, Tom Ford

Victoria Beckham enjoys outing with Lionel Messi, Tom Ford
Prince William’s seeing red as Prince Harr turn's Diana’s ghost into a TV prop

Prince William’s seeing red as Prince Harr turn's Diana’s ghost into a TV prop
Prince William shares video of conversation with Canadian Firefighters

Prince William shares video of conversation with Canadian Firefighters
King Charles won't see Prince Harry and Meghan's children this year

King Charles won't see Prince Harry and Meghan's children this year
Meghan Markle risks forcing Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle risks forcing Kate Middleton
Maluma announces girlfriend Susana's pregnancy in sweet music video for 'Procura'

Maluma announces girlfriend Susana's pregnancy in sweet music video for 'Procura'
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with touch of rock

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus reinvent ‘Wrecking Ball’ with touch of rock
Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in 'The Windsors', dies of cancer

Haydn Gwynne, who played Queen Camilla in 'The Windsors', dies of cancer

Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears recounts heartbreaking disappointments with Justin Timberlake
Travis Kelce ‘planning’ to support Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour

Travis Kelce ‘planning’ to support Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour