Nine May 9 suspects seek SC order to expedite military court proceedings

Expressing their “faith and confidence” in military authorities, nine of the May 9 suspects — who are currently in army’s custody — moved the Supreme Court, seeking an order for their trial in the military court be proceeded and concluded expeditiously to “meet the ends of justice”.

The development came a day before a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court will take up about a dozen petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts. The top court’s larger bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik will hear the case tomorrow (Monday).

Nine out of more than 100 suspects, who were in the army’s custody, filed their petitions in the apex court via an advocate-on-record.

In June 2023, the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) had informed the apex court that 102 people were in the army’s custody and none of them were juveniles or women.





In his petition, one of the suspects says, “That since the applicant is under the custody of the military authorities, he was never tortured even during the course of investigation, rather a better treatment was given to him and all other accused which was beyond their expectations.”

In his plea, the suspect requested the military authorities that he may be tried and otherwise dealt with under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Rules made thereunder and justice should be provided expeditiously.

The suspects also pleaded with the top court that they should be made a party in the case against the military courts.

Earlier today, the federal government informed the Supreme Court that the military trials of civilians, involved in the May 9 mayhem have already begun.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after former prime minister Imran Khan's — who was removed from office via a vote of no confidence in April last year — arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.