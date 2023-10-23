‘Law is above you’: Aitzaz Ahsan says SC verdict will strengthen democracy, legal system

Aitzaz Ahsan, one of the petitioners in the military trial case, speaks to journalists outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, on October 23, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s verdict declaring the military trial of civilians as null and void will strengthen the Constitution, democracy, and legal system, said Aitzaz Ahsan, one of the petitioners in the case.

Ahsan made these remarks while talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court after the unanimous decision was announced.

A five-member bench — comprising Justice Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik — heard the petitions filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others.

The larger bench in its short verdict ordered that 102 accused arrested under the Army Act be tried in the criminal court and ruled that the trial of any civilian if held in a military court will now be considered null and void.

The top court said the verdict is applicable to all those accused arrested in connection with the riots of May 9 and 10.

Sharing his opinion on the matter, Ahsan said the apex court judgment will have lasting effects.

“An important case and an important verdict,” he said, and added that today was a “historic day”.

He noted that it would strengthen the country’s democratic system and its foundations.

Ahsan was of the view that it means that the “Constitution reigns supreme". SC has also rejected the government's plea to interpret the law and allow the trial of civilians under army laws, he added.

“A king is a king because the law makes him a king," he said and added that the ruling means the "law is above you".