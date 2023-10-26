Kylie Jenner confesses her love for 'Dune' in a recent interview, sparking intrigue about her budding romance

Kylie Jenner's got a crush on Timothée Chalamet's Dune franchise

Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old billionaire and reality TV star, has recently professed her fondness for the critically acclaimed sci-fi movie Dune and its lead star, Timothée Chalamet.

During a candid interview for a WSJ. Magazine cover story, Jenner, known for her business ventures in the beauty and fashion industry, took a moment to share her admiration for Chalamet's work.

When asked about her views on Dune, the 2021 cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic novel, Jenner couldn't help but smile and respond, "I do love that movie."

The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, boasts a star-studded cast, with Chalamet portraying the central character, Paul Atreides.

Kylie Jenner's connection to Timothée Chalamet extends beyond cinematic appreciation, as the pair has been spotted together at various public events in recent weeks.

Their chemistry was on display at a Beyoncé concert in September, where they shared a kiss during the performance.

A source close to Jenner described their relationship as "fun and uncomplicated," emphasizing Chalamet's understanding of her role as a mother to her two children with rapper Travis Scott, 5-year-old Stormi and baby son Aire.

Jenner's subtle revelation regarding her infatuation with Dune further sparks interest in her burgeoning romance with Timothée Chalamet, leaving fans eager to see how this budding connection unfolds.