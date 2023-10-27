 
Friday, October 27, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle ‘kept demanding’ money for royal work

The Duchess had a number of misgivings about the Firm and its role in the grand scheme of things

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 27, 2023

Meghan Markle has allegedly had a number of misgivings about her past role in the Royal Family.

Reportedly, she viewed everything like a company, where mental health was supposed to be dealt by HR.

Claims and insights about all this has been shared by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She broke everything down in her most recent interview with Sky News Australia. 

Everything began once Ms Levin started by recalling an instance where the Duchess of Sussex allegedly felt she should be paid for going to Australia for an engagement.

“She was thinking of the role like you do a company,” Ms Levin started everything off by saying.

This also bled into her time of mental woes where “she also felt that when she was allegedly suicidal, she went to HR, and they said to her, ‘Look, we can’t help you because we only do staff.’ And she said, ‘You’ve got to help me because no one will do it.'”

But “Of course, they couldn’t,” Ms Levin added in the middle of her chat.

Before concluding Ms Levin also admitted, “what she didn’t do was go to the royal family or Harry and say, ‘Look, help me because I feel very bad.’ There are loads of doctors at the palace.”

