Blac Chyna discloses problematic twist in Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s romance

Blac Chyna has made a shocking revelation about Kylie Jenner’s age when she first started dating her ex Tyga.

The OnlyFans model recently made an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files where she revealed that the rapper kicked her out of the house after she found out about his affair with Kylie Jenner.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, recalled that the split got "messier" because she was good friends with Kim Kardashian at the time.

“Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and we lived in the same community,” said the socialite.

She then disclosed that Kylie, who was only 16 at the time, started talking to Tyga, “It was crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me.”

Chyna claimed that she got confirmation about Tyga’s relationship to the Kylie Cosmetics founder “just like everybody else did on the Internet.”

The estranged couple, who is currently co-parenting their 11-year-old son King Cairo, is now in a legal rift after the rapper filed for sole child custody earlier this month.