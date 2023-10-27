 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs SA: Latest Chennai weather report

Pakistan have hit a roadblock at the World Cup and now need to win all games including today's match

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday, October 27, 2023

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium of Chennai. — BCCI
CHENNAI: Pakistan is set to play South Africa today in a must-win game but the chances of the match being played came in doubt after Chennai was hit by a brief rain spell today (Friday) morning. 

However, the forecasts show that chances of rain are low for the rest of the day which may indicate that the match is unlikely to be called off or be affected by it.

According to The Weather Channel, cloudy weather is likely to persist throughout the day. There is only a 2% chance of rain during the afternoon and 4% in the evening.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, have hit a roadblock at the World Cup with their opening two wins followed by three one-sided defeats to arch-rivals India, Australia and then to neighbours Afghanistan.

South Africa, on the other hand, have shaken off a shock loss to the Netherlands and have four wins to put them in sight of the semi-finals.

Pakistan have won six of the last 10 meetings with South Africa including by 49 runs when they met at Lord's in the 2019 World Cup.

South Africa have been making runs for fun at the World Cup -- three times they have passed 350. They have also scored 137, 143 and 144 in the last 10 overs of three matches.

Probable Lineups

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan,  Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Lizaad Williams

