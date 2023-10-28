The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly facing a massively uphill battle when it comes to her brand identity

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle is allegedly facing a massive hurdle when it comes to her brand identity.

For those unversed, this comes amid reports that Meghan Markle’s popularity has a direct correlation to Prince Harry and his physical proximity to her.

These allegations have been presented by an inside source that prefers to remain anonymous.

This source believes, “Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t.”

So while “they are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client.”

Its common knowledge that “nobody is that interested unless she comes with Prince Harry.”

According to OK, “There have been discussions had about pushing Meghan forward in her own light, but it’s clear that she’s only got to where she is today because of her association with Harry and the royal family.”

An issue of even bigger proportions that seems to be circulating is the rumor of an incoming memoir.

According to entertainment journalist Mark Boardman, “Meghan’s memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the royal family, especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details.”

Not only that, “any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback.”