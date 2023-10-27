 
Friday, October 27, 2023
PCB chairman praises Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy after Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win

Zaka Ashraf reaffirms PCB's commitment to continue to work for players' well-being and support regional cricket

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf meets Karachi Whites captain Sarfaraz Ahmed at Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore in this still taken from a video. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf congratulated Karachi Whites for their victory at the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24, in a meeting with the side's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and key bowler Shahnawaz Dahani.

The meeting took place at the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore, after the former Pakistan skipper steered Karachi Whites to a title triumph against Faisalabad in the final of the domestic cricket tournament on Thursday.

"The PCB Chairman congratulated Karachi Whites for winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 and hailed the leadership qualities of their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed while also appreciating the performance of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani," PCB said in an official statement.

Ashraf also reaffirmed PCB's commitment to continue to work for the players' well-being and support of regional cricket.

Karachi Whites secured their fifth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after overcoming Faisalabad at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, prevailing by 456 runs on the final day of the five-day final.

Faheem Ashraf, the captain of Faisalabad, was the final batter to be dismissed, caught off the bowling of Ghulam Mudassar, igniting celebrations for the team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, who walked away with a cash prize of Rs.10 million.

Karachi Whites' previous Quaid-e-Azam Trophy victory was in the 2001-02 season when they defeated Peshawar in the final by eight wickets. Prior to that, they achieved a hat-trick of titles in 1990-91, 1991-92, and 1992-93.

Saim Ayub of Karachi Whites, for his innings of 203 in the first and 109 in the second, was awarded the player of the final.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of the victorious team with 697 runs and 28 dismissals, was named the player of the tournament.

From Faisalabad, Khurram Shahzad (36 wickets in eight matches) and Ali Shan (28 catches and one stumping) were declared the best bowler and best wicket-keeper of the tournament, respectively.

