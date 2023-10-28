 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not disclosing split due to media pressure?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only act to be married in front of press as they cannot handle any more media scrutiny, claimed relationship expert.

According to marital expert Louella Alderson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “marriage” is important for them to make their careers.

Hence, it is not easy for the duo to accept in front of media if their marriage ever falls apart due to the intense scrutiny they face.

Speaking with Page Six, Alderson said, "While they have their individual endeavors, their partnership has proven to be beneficial for both of them professionally too, especially as a couple who have brands built on their relationship.”

"For starters, the media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with, and they have their children to look out for," she said, referring to their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"It’s common for celebrities to maintain a united front in the public eye, they may choose to present themselves as a strong and happy couple, even if they’ve actually been living separate lives for years.

“This is typically to avoid the inevitable media attention and speculation and to protect their image and brand,” she added before highlighting how Meryl Streep and Don Gummer did not announce their separation for years and acted to be married in front of media.

"Harry and Meghan are constantly under scrutiny, with every move being analyzed and interpreted," the relationship expert stated. "It could simply be a matter of them needing some time for themselves."

