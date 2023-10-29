 
menu
Sci-Tech
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk's X launches two new subscription plans

The first is the Premium+ tier, priced at approximately $16 per month, which offers users an ad-free experience

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 29, 2023

The logo of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is seen alongside the former logo in this illustration taken, on July 24, 2023.—Reuters
The logo of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is seen alongside the former logo in this illustration taken, on July 24, 2023.—Reuters 

Elon Musk's social media platform, formerly known as Twitter and now called X, introduced two new subscription plans on Friday. 

The first is the Premium+ tier, priced at approximately $16 per month, which offers users an ad-free experience while retaining all the platform's features. Initially, it's available for web browser users. 

The second is the basic tier at $3 per month, but it does not provide an ad-free experience.

Additionally, X is planning to integrate video and audio calling for select users, aiming to transform the platform into an all-encompassing app.

Musk, who acquired the social media platform for $44 billion in October 2022, has been exploring various avenues to monetise it extensively.

Elon Musk announced on October 20 that two new paid subscription tiers for the service will soon be launched.

Musk acquired Twitter in November 2022 after a legal battle with the company's board of executives. He subsequently rebranded the platform as X and outlined plans to transform it into a super app, following the model of China's popular WeChat.

A super app integrates a wide range of features, including messaging, payments, and more, into a single platform, offering a multifunctional user experience.

More From Sci-Tech:

Paedophiles using AI to turn famous celebrities into juveniles for perverted reasons

Paedophiles using AI to turn famous celebrities into juveniles for perverted reasons
Climate change: ‘Life on Earth under existential threat’

Climate change: ‘Life on Earth under existential threat’
What's the truth behind cryptocurrencies aiding terror financing?

What's the truth behind cryptocurrencies aiding terror financing?
ISRO conducts successful test flight of Gaganyaan

ISRO conducts successful test flight of Gaganyaan
Pakistan joins China's club of lunar base partners

Pakistan joins China's club of lunar base partners
'DREAM FOR CHEATERS': WhatsApp's rolls out new feature to change the game

'DREAM FOR CHEATERS': WhatsApp's rolls out new feature to change the game
Meta to limit 'unwelcome comments' on Facebook posts about Israel-Gaza war

Meta to limit 'unwelcome comments' on Facebook posts about Israel-Gaza war
Instagrammers decry Meta shadowbanning pro-Palestinian content

Instagrammers decry Meta shadowbanning pro-Palestinian content
X to charge $1 for basic features in new 'Not a Bot' model

X to charge $1 for basic features in new 'Not a Bot' model

IT minister underscores SIFC initiatives to revolutionise IT, telecom in Pakistan

IT minister underscores SIFC initiatives to revolutionise IT, telecom in Pakistan
Elon Musk's X fined A$610,500 over non-compliance in child-abuse probe

Elon Musk's X fined A$610,500 over non-compliance in child-abuse probe
Adobe unveils interactive dress as part of Project Primrose video

Adobe unveils interactive dress as part of Project Primrose