Elon Musk's X launches two new subscription plans

The logo of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is seen alongside the former logo in this illustration taken, on July 24, 2023.—Reuters

Elon Musk's social media platform, formerly known as Twitter and now called X, introduced two new subscription plans on Friday.

The first is the Premium+ tier, priced at approximately $16 per month, which offers users an ad-free experience while retaining all the platform's features. Initially, it's available for web browser users.

The second is the basic tier at $3 per month, but it does not provide an ad-free experience.

Additionally, X is planning to integrate video and audio calling for select users, aiming to transform the platform into an all-encompassing app.

Musk, who acquired the social media platform for $44 billion in October 2022, has been exploring various avenues to monetise it extensively.

Musk acquired Twitter in November 2022 after a legal battle with the company's board of executives. He subsequently rebranded the platform as X and outlined plans to transform it into a super app, following the model of China's popular WeChat.

A super app integrates a wide range of features, including messaging, payments, and more, into a single platform, offering a multifunctional user experience.