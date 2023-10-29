Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?

House of the Dragon was the highly-anticipated spinoff of the global hit Game of Thrones. However, the latter's cast seemingly was not over the moon to watch the returning of the King's Landing.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Lena Headey was asked if she had seen the prequel show, she bluntly responded, "Nah."

On further probing questions, the 300 star nodded that it was "too weird" to watch the show.

Similarly, echoing her sentiments, her on-screen brother/lover Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) told Entertainment Weekly, "One day it came on, and I saw the opening credits," the Danish actor continued.

"And it was a little strange because it was the same music, and the title sequence was kind of similar. I was like, 'Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'"

Meanwhile, the Mother of Dragons (Emilia Clarke) also shared the same reason for not tuning in on the hit spinoff show.

"It's too weird. I'm so happy it's happening," the Marvel star told Variety. "I'm over the moon about all the awards . . . I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so strange."

On the contrary, Jon Snow, aka Kit Harrington, revealed he had watched "the first few episodes." But, the 36-year-old told Extra TV, "It's hard for me to watch because I lived in it for so long."

"There's a pain there, you know? So I'm working my way through it slowly," Kit shared.



