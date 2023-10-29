Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son passes away in Khanewal

Maulana Tariq Jamil with his son. — X/@CricketwithAnas

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son, Asim Jamil, passed away on Sunday in Khanewal district, Punjab.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the noted religious scholar announced the death of his son, saying: “My son Asim Jamil passed away in Tulamba [Khanewal, Punjab] today.”



‘Asim Jamil dies of bullet wound’

According to Multan RPO Sohail Chaudhry, “Asim died of a bullet wound.” Responding to a question, the police officer said that the police reached the site and were collecting information about the incident.

The RPO added that Asim received a bullet in his chest.



Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has sought a detailed report in this regard from the Multan RPO.

A spokesperson of the Punjab police said that the IG has directed to ascertain the causes of Asim’s death in the light of evidence and the forensic report. The spokesperson further said that Khanewal DPO and other senior officials have reached the scene and evidence has been collected.

Condolences pour in

Grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son was deeply felt across the country and it prompted people from all walks of life to extend their condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult period.



Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Asim, PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the religious scholar and the beavered family.

“We all share your grief and pain,” he said, adding that their prayers and sympathies are with them.

The PML-N leader also prayed that "May Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and rest the departed soul in eternal peace".

In his message, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the family of Maulana Tariq Jamil on the accidental death of Asim.

He prayed for the elevation of the departed soul. "May Allah grant solace and fortitude to Jamil and his family during this challenging period."

In his message, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the family of Maulana Tariq Jamil on the accidental death of Asim.

He prayed for the elevation of the departed soul. "May Allah grant solace and fortitude to Jamil and his family during this challenging period."





More to follow...